Arn Anderson on Cody Rhodes in WWE: ‘I Think He’s Going to Do Wonders’

Arn Anderson recently spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the legendary wrestler was asked whether he spoke to Cody Rhodes after he had won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning a title shot against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Anderson managed Rhodes in AEW.

He said, “Yeah, we have. I was with Cody from day one, the first time he walked in one of the buildings and was looking around. He was still in high school. I have a rich history with his family, certainly his father and his brother. When the decision was being made to leave, there was gonna be a lot of backlash and a lot of different opinions, but here’s the way that thing was based. In this business, wrestlers are always changing companies all the time. It’s the history. When you make that decision based on the birth of your child and the things you want out of your marriage and being a new father, how can it be the wrong decision? Tony Khan is a great human being. He cares about the talent. In as much as I’m sure he hated losing Cody, but if that was his decision, he was going to support it. There’s no ill feelings. We’re all friends. All the talent are friends, not all, but a lot of us are friends. The fact that we work for rival companies, you know, that’s just the way it is. Everybody can’t work for the same company. I think a lot of Cody. I think he’s going to do wonders for their company. I’m so happy for the success that he’s enjoying. He’s going to make them glad they got him and I’m sure there’s a lot of days we’re gonna wish we still had him. He’s A-class talent, that’s for sure.”

You can watch the complete interview below: