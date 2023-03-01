Arn Anderson On Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39 And Rhodes Leaving AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Arn Anderson discussed the planned WrestleMania 39 main event between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on a recent episode of the “ARN” podcast.

Arn said:

“Here’s the thing, and I just look at it as reality, wrestlers have been jumping companies since day one. It’s all about timing. It’s all about, you know, making the right decision for your family, more so anything else. Any guy that changes companies because of his family and to their benefit, how can you say that’s a wrong move? I don’t think you can. Everything has to be at for your own individual achievement in this business. You are the product. You are what you got out there to present to the owners of companies, promoters and hey, here’s the product, this is the product. You have to take care of yourself and you have to make decisions and timing is everything in this business.

And we hated to see Cody go, I know I did, I was having a blast working with him and watching his growth and maturity from the day, remember, I saw him day one he walked in as a high school kid to one of the arenas and was looking around and somebody said, there’s Dusty, you know, youngest son. And I remember that day, clear as a bell. And I’ve seen his growth and I’ve seen what’s inside of his head and how he thinks about the business and how smart he’s become. I want every wrestling organization that exists on this planet to do well and flourish because it’s what’s good for the fans and it’s what’s good for the talent and their families. But it all comes down to it, you know, it’s about the fans and it’s about a guy being able to take care of his family because the sacrifices that we make, our bodies are beat up beyond any imagination that you can ever imagine.

I mean, we’re beat half to death and these are not injuries that go away over time, they get worst. Missing all of the holidays and all the events with our families, missing graduation, you know, you name it, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, New Year’s, having two work twice. Every sacrifice that can be made has been made by guys and girls in this business. So, hopefully Cody will have his moment at the big one, I hope so. Couldn’t have a bigger opponent or a moreover opponent than Roman Reigns, I think at this point of time. Him, The Usos and that whole crew have done a great job about getting over and there’s a lot of interest in that story. So, best luck to Cody, I think Tony Khan has no ill will towards Cody or vice versa, it’s just one of those things that happens, so I wish him nothing but luck.”

