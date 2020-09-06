Arn Anderson On The Future Of The AEW TNT Title, Mount Rushmore Of Belts

During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the AEW TNT title, his Mount Rushmore of wrestling belts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the design and future of the TNT title in AEW: “It’s too early yet to tell. The man makes the championship, the championship does not make the man. So going by where the champion goes from here – the wars he goes into, how many of those he survives and prevails, how the championship is respected and treated – that all comes from the talent. It’s only an important championship if everyone in the room makes it important. If its number one on the list -that’s where they aspire to be – then it becomes something. Just as Cody has done and faced all challengers – just about all the time he’s come out a winner and his opponent a winner. I feel like the talent will either decide the fate of the championship or not.”

On his Mount Rushmore of wrestling belts: “The NWA World title, that was really cool. That looked like a championship belt. It felt like one. I did like the TV Title. It was my claim to fame. It was kind of cool to be the first team to win the NWA Tag Titles and the WWF Tag Titles which is what Tully and I accomplished. I would put those two sets of championships beside the TV title and NWA World title.”

