Arn Anderson Promo From AEW Dynamite Becomes Trending Topic

On the September 29th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut a promo on Cody Rhodes and said the following:
“A man jerks your door open and says, ‘out of the car, I’m taking your car.’ You [Cody] say, ‘take it, just don’t hurt me.’ You know what I do? I pull out the glock, put it to his forehead and spill his brains all over the concrete. I’m Arn Anderson and all that implies is I’ll be damned if I’m gonna coach a loser!”
Never a damn victim.#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/B0Rc349JzP
Anderson’s promo went viral on sites such as Twitter and Reddit. Here were some of the reactions and memes that were created:
Nobody:
No one single person in the whole known universe:
Arn Anderson on live television: pic.twitter.com/VaHeNPIalX
Arn Anderson pic.twitter.com/jcbQ8S8VYU
LMAO THIS IS PERFECT! ARN ANDERSON'S GLOCK IS ALL ELITE! #AEWDynamite #AEW #Dynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/eClGkpiBSN
Arn Anderson Armed Anderson pic.twitter.com/2zETqw5r8U
Armed Anderson makes his Fire Pro Wrestling debut #firepro #movecraft #ファイプロ #技クラフト #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SVkOcyNlm8
