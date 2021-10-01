Arn Anderson Promo From AEW Dynamite Becomes Trending Topic

On the September 29th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut a promo on Cody Rhodes and said the following:

“A man jerks your door open and says, ‘out of the car, I’m taking your car.’ You [Cody] say, ‘take it, just don’t hurt me.’ You know what I do? I pull out the glock, put it to his forehead and spill his brains all over the concrete. I’m Arn Anderson and all that implies is I’ll be damned if I’m gonna coach a loser!”

Anderson’s promo went viral on sites such as Twitter and Reddit. Here were some of the reactions and memes that were created:

Nobody: No one single person in the whole known universe: Arn Anderson on live television: pic.twitter.com/VaHeNPIalX — 💀Beyoncé Bloodlust🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) September 30, 2021