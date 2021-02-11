Arn Anderson Reacts To Being Snubbed By WWE In Poll

WWE published a poll on Twitter which asked fans to choose their favorite spinebuster in wrestling. There were eight options but Arn Anderson was not included and fans were vocal about his omission.
Anderson ended up trending on Twitter and he commented on the matter:
The best #Spinebuster you see belongs to ______. #WAMWednesday pic.twitter.com/Sfwo5uhTto
— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2021
Huh. Seems like someone’s missing. https://t.co/cHXXvLr7Xj pic.twitter.com/bxwKXIfhhg
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) February 10, 2021
Still got it.#ARN pic.twitter.com/9ZsQ0E7Kxv
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) February 10, 2021