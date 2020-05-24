Arn Anderson Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ Title Win, First Look At AEW’s Action Figures, All Out

– Following Cody Rhodes’ win over Lance Archer to become the first ever TNT Champion at AEW Double or Nothing, Arn Anderson commented on what the future holds for Cody. He also discussed Mike Tyson’s appearance at the show. You can check out a video of his backstage promo below:

– AEW tweeted the following, showing a new look at their AEW Unrivaled collection action figures. They are set to be released in August of this year:

Relive magic moments & create your own!

All your favorite AEW athletes in life-like detail in their signature ringwear & accessories.#AEWUnrivaled collection will be available in August 2020! pic.twitter.com/FCnzYMMC1F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

– AEW has confirmed that “All Out” 2020 will take place on Saturday, September 5th. As of this writing, no location has been announced for obvious reasons: