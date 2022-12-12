Arn Anderson Reveals His Promo Formula and Discusses His Son Brock’s Pro Wrestling Prospects

In a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed a wide variety of topics, one of which was the wrestling career he envisions for his son Brock and what he hopes it will look like. Here are some of the most important points:

Being voted best interview in 1990 by the Wrestling Observer:

“At the time, you take it with a grain of salt. You think, God, I wish’d I’d been voted the best wrestler. Then I started to think… that’s the one thing that is just yours. You can do a promo in a way and it belongs to you, and people that see it, if you don’t have a name written under it? They can immediately pick out who said that.”

The power of the promo:

“I think there’s a lot of power in that because that will last a lifetime. There are people that can’t remember matches or finishes from twenty years ago, but a promo that you did? For some reason, they never forget it. Because it has a bearing on their life. It affects their life.”

What Arn would consider success for his son Brock:

“I don’t think he feels any pressure to become who I was or emulate me. I want Brock to be a good employee, be a good partner, be a good opponent, be a good person. Be a good guy in the locker room and a good spokesman for the business. Do all the things where he is part of the crew and he is liked and respected, because he shows respect. Be one of those guys who if I owned a company, he’d be on my crew. I think he has a ton to offer. Every time he gets in a rep, he gets a little bit better. He understands and appreciates the critiques that he gets. All the things that go in to being a part of the crew that everybody wants to work with. That would be my hope for him.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t 411mania for the transcription)