Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans to Retire, Says Jon Moxley is Helping His Son Brock

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson stated on the latest “ARN” podcast that he intends to retire when his AEW contract expires in a year and a half. He also mentioned his son not getting enough TV time:

“I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”

Arn stated that Jon Moxley has expressed an interest in assisting his son:

“I know Moxley has taken an interest in him, a couple days of TV, got him in the ring in front of some of the other young boys and wrestled them around a little bit. I think a lot of people see potential in Brock, but still he’s in that stage where he’s still very, very green. He hasn’t had maybe 30 or 40 matches, but the key to this is business in getting better is consistency and wrestling reps, day after day, three days in a row, four days in a row. That’s how you get better and that’s just not an opportunity where we are now. I’m just going to plan on a year and a half from now being retired from the business. Hopefully we’ll be able to get Brock ready for that. So ‘23 should be me on the beach somewhere, more than once.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)