Arn Anderson Reveals Who He Believes Could Be AEW’s Main Event Star, Barry Windham Update, Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Arn Anderson gave his opinion on who he believes has the potential to be a main event star in AEW during his “Ask Arn Anderson” episode of his “ARN” podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

Anderson said, “I think if given a little more time and a little more experience, Will Hobbs. Powerhouse Hobbs. He has all the athletic potential. He is a quality human being. A beast. He can turn it up. He’s explosive. He just needs to be in a bunch of matches with guys that have more experience than him and he will pick it up just like that. I have a lot of time for Powerhouse.”

Anderson also commented on Barry Windham’s health:

“Getting it third party, he is making his way back slowly. He’s hopefully going to be much better as time goes by. It was a really, really bad scare. I know that scared the shit out of all of us as soon as we heard it. It was a very, very close call and I think he’s getting a little bit better along. I don’t think he’s in a position where he can travel or anything like that yet, so a lot of thought has gone into Barry Windham and his condition, you know, a lot of prayers, and we appreciate that coming from everybody. I know the family does and hopefully, Barry will be up and around before we know it.”

He also talked about no change being made to the character that Cody Rhodes was in AEW when he came to WWE:

“Well, it might be who was in charge. What other reason could it be because it’s the same story, just a different name that you put with it. He came in red hot. It’s common sense to you and I or anybody else. Ask 50 people out there what would have been the wise decision, bringing him in and calling him something else and starting him over with a brand new name? How many times have you seen that? They got it right and it’s gonna pay them dividends. It already has.”

