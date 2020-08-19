Arn Anderson Reveals Why Enzo Amore and Big Cass “Self-Destructed” In WWE

During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on Enzo “nZo” Amore and Big Cass self destructing in WWE once they were called up to the main roster, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how Enzo and Cass got over quickly after moving to the main roster: “When you come up to the main roster, you’re on TV now. You can take 200 people in a crowd of 10,000 and if they choose to be heard, they sound very loud. I’m talking [about fans] scattered around the arena. If they’re chanting the same thing, 200 people can make a lot of noise, they really can. The fact is they did have that following. They came up to the main roster. They had a match or two, and the people were getting with the promos and getting with all the things.”

On how Cass stopped listening to advice after his heel turn: “The second they put Cass in the program with Big Show, he quit listening. I know because I was the producer of that match. Here’s the giant willing to put this guy over and he was fighting us every step of the way.”

On the problems working with Enzo Amore: “Same thing [with] Enzo. I had him in some 205 matches on house shows, and he was just doing every stupid thing you could do to make a babyface look foolish. It was some of the Lucha guys that he was working with and they didn’t know the difference until I started pointing it out to them.”

On how they didn’t want guidance from the veteran producers: “I think the fact that you don’t take the guidance from the producers that are there to help you and know a little bit better than you do [about] what’s going to get over — and when you quit listening and you just decide [that] you’re a bigger star than they are an assist to your success and you’re going to do it your way, that’s where you get started heading downhill. They made some mistakes and it didn’t take very, very long before they had heat in the locker room and then they started to fall apart in the ring as far as production, and then they started to get heat with the office and that’s what happened. They self-destructed.”

(h/t – Fightful)