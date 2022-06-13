Arn Anderson Talks Final Four Horsemen Reunion, Managing His Son

During a recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson addressed The Four Horsemen.

The original members of the group were Anderson, Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard, as well as manager JJ Dillion. They rose to the top of Jim Crockett Promotions’ and then WCW.

On July 30th, the night before Flair’s final match, Arn, Ole, Ric, Tully, Dillion, Lex Luger, and Barry Windam will reunite at Starrcast V.

“When you say that group of Horsemen will probably be the only time we’ll be together, it’s not out of anger or anything negative. It’s just out of necessity,” he said.

“You know, everybody’s lives are headed in different directions. This may be the only chance you get to see that group together”

Anderson also talked about managing his son against FTR:

“We also got an enormous match, the biggest match probably that I’ve been involved in for a couple of decades. Brock (Anderson) and Pillman with myself (in the corner) in Webster, MA June 10th against FTR with Bret Hart in their corner. That’s huge.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



