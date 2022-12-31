Arn Anderson Wants Tessa Blanchard to Be a Part of a New Four Horsemen Group

During a recent episode of the Ask Me Anything podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was asked about the possibility of a new Four Horsemen stable appearing in the near future.

Over its nearly thirty-year history, the group has hosted wrestlers such as Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Sting, Lex Luger, and Barry Windham.

Anderson stated that the new group should include Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr., and Tessa Blanchard.

“Well, obviously at some point and some time, I would sure love to see one more successful run by the Four Horsemen renamed. I do own the trademark, which you know, was not easy to acquire and pretty expensive. But our buddy Mike Dawkins made that possible, so not only do Brock and I own our names, we own the Horsemen deal. Brian [Pillman Jr] has a lot of potential. I’m still trying to figure Brian out. That was talked about after the successful outing they had at Starrcast, they had a good match. I think that there’s a possibility that something like that could happen. I think Tessa Blanchard, from what I’ve seen in the past, has a lot of talent. That’s for sure. [She] has a great look, not sure what’s going on with her inner business these days or what her goals are. I don’t know Tessa like that, it’s been a casual crossing of paths maybe three or four times. It’s something to think about definitely.”

(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)