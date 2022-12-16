Arn Anderson’s Autobiography Scheduled for 2023 Release

On the most recent “ARN” podcast, it was revealed that Arn Anderson’s memoir, “Arn Anderson: My Life as Wrestling’s Enforcer,” has raised over $27,000. They expect this book to be released in May 2023.

On his autobiography:

“Dirk (Manning) and his crew have really been great. They’ve been flexible. They understood that I wanted to make this thing something that people when they read it, can’t put it down, hopefully, and when they finally get through it, they go, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that.’ If you get that, you’ve accomplished your goal already. How much do you want to share about yourself? I was thinking that and thinking about it, and how much do you think people are interested in and really want to hear, or is it going to be a bummer or is it going to be a downer or they’re not going to be believers? I thought, well, you know what? Just do what you’ve always done and tell the truth. If they believe it, they believe it, and if they don’t, they don’t, but it’s going to be an eye opener.”

On Barry Windham and the person who helped save his life:

“Barry is a special human being. He’s a special performer. We sing his praises every time. Going through my life and the time I spent with Barry as an opponent or as a partner, it’s the same thing. Just a quality human being. Man, when I heard about this, it just floored me, and whoever that angel was that happened to see it happen, recognize it, go out of his way, he saved Barry’s life. Whoever you are out there, we’ll never be able to repay you for saving Barry and doing what you did. So, whoever you are out there, God bless you. Something good will happen to you and for you, I’m 100% sure because what you did was exemplary.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Windham’s medical bills after he suffered a heart attack.

