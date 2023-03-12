Arn Anderson’s Older Son Passes Away Aged 37, Arn Comments

Barrett Lunde, Arn Anderson’s (Martin Lunde) older son, died at the age of 37.

Anderson announced the death on his “ARN” podcast Twitter account today. Barrett was photographed with Arn’s wife Erin and their other son, AEW’s Brock Anderson.

“Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37,” Arn wrote.

This weekend, Brock also took to Twitter to remember his brother. He stated on Twitter:

“I never thought about what to say in a situation like this because it’s not something you just sit around waiting for the day to come… Barrett, my brother, died last night… My body has been in shock since the moment I found out. It’s still not sinking in that he’s gone, and I’m not sure it ever will. My parents are in shambles, and for the first time in my life, I witnessed my father, a man’s man, cry… Seeing my parents receive that phone call is the most agonizing and cruel thing I’ve ever witnessed, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I’m not sure why, but one thought keeps popping into my head. I remember him driving me around in his brand new blue Chevy Silverado when I was 7 years old, blasting Young Jeezy and Outkast. He’d ask me the same question just before the line, ‘What’s cooler than being cool?’ came up. And before my young mind could register the question, he would cut me off and yell, ‘ICE COLDDD,’ sending me into fits every time. Memories like that make me happy that I had him for as long as I did, rather than sad that he died so young. I’ve always been a little brother…and now I’m not even a fucking brother at all. “I adore you, Wimpster.”

The complete tweets are available below: