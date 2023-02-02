Aron Stevens Opens Up On How He Feels He Was Used In WWE, Whether He Had Title-Opportunity

Aron Stevens recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Damien Sandow spoke about whether or not he felt he ever had a chance at WWE Championship-level success during his run with the promotion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On whether he was ever going to be world champion in WWE: “It was said to me, but there are no promises. There are no guarantees. It’s one of those things where ‘it is what it is.’ You could dwell on the past or you can go forward.”

On how he refused to let them ‘moment-define’ him, and would continue to get over no matter what WWE gave him: “Behind the scenes yeah it could get to me, but as a performer, when I go out there. I don’t care what I did. If I have to dress as Davey Crockett, fine. I’ll find a way to get it over, and that’s one of the things I’ve always been able to bank on.”

Check out the complete interview with Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) via the YouTube player embedded below.