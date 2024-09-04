Artem Chigvintsev May Face Charges After Arrest For Allegedly Attacking Nikki Bella

The case involving Nikki Garcia, also known as former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, and her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, is moving forward after Artm was arrested for domestic battery in late August.

Artem had called paramedics to request medical help for the alleged victim, but then canceled it. The cops arrived, discovered obvious injuries on the victim’s body, and arrested Artem. He was later released under bond. Nikki reportedly called divorce attorneys the next day, indicating her intention to end their marriage. She has been spotted without her wedding ring.

Artem has been staying at a friend’s house rather than the family home. Nikki lives at the couple’s house with their four-year-old son Matteo.

According to TMZ, the Napa County Sheriff has handed the case over to the district attorney. Carlos Villatoro, a spokesperson for the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, stated that the case is currently being reviewed. However, no decision has been made regarding the charges Artem may face.

Chigvintsev’s arraignment is scheduled for November 4.