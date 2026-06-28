Articles Of Impeachment Filed Against Linda McMahon

A new development has emerged as articles of impeachment have been filed against U.S. Secretary of Education and former WWE executive Linda McMahon. The filing took place last Thursday, June 25th, by Representative Suzanne Bonamici (Democrat-Oregon), on behalf of herself and other members of the House of Representatives, citing “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Below are the full excerpts of Articles One and Two, which accuse Linda McMahon of failing to comply with the law and making false statements before Congress:

“The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives shall have the sole Power of Impeachment’ and that civil Officers of the United States, including the Secretary of Education, ‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’ In her conduct while Secretary of Education, Linda M. McMahon, in violation of her oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and to well and faithfully discharge the duties of her office, has willfully and systemically refused to comply with the laws of the United States, in that:

During her tenure as Secretary of Education, Linda M. McMahon has violated Federal law by illegally transferring the operations of 6 offices under the Department of Education to other Federal agencies. These actions fundamentally obstruct the ability of the Department of Education to conduct statutory oversight and disburse Federal funds appropriated by Congress through its authority under article I of the Constitution of the United States.

The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives ‘shall have the sole Power of Impeachment’ and that civil Officers of the United States, including the Secretary of Education, ‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’ In her conduct while Secretary of Education, Linda M. McMahon, in violation of her oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and to well and faithfully discharge the duties of her office, has made false statements during testimony before the United States Senate.”

Linda has since taken to her Twitter (X) account to respond to the situation.

Linda McMahon wrote, “It speaks volumes that House Democrats think an impeachable offense is working to improve student outcomes and reduce the federal bureaucracy. They must not be bothered by chronic failures of our education system that result in historic low test scores, a failed FAFSA form rollout, classrooms shuttered during COVID, designating parents as terrorists, and males in female locker rooms. Washington spends billions of taxpayer dollars annually—having spent more than $3 trillion since the Department of Education was established in 1980—yet just one-third of children can read proficiently. To the Democrats in Congress: do better.”