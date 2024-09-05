Ash By Elegance Invited To Participate In A Charity Boxing Match

TNA Wrestling star Ash By Elegance spoke with Dean Muhtadi on a number of topics, including how she was offered a charity boxing match.

Elegance said, “Of course. That’s actually something that’s been on my bucket list. I would love to get in the boxing ring and throw some hands. When I had met [Ulysses Diaz], I never boxed in my life. And I put those gloves on, and it felt so amazing just to go all out and and hit some pads, and do a little bit of sparring.”

“It’s funny you had asked that because literally, maybe like two hours ago an email came in. And it was offering me a charity boxing match. I was like, ‘Hmm, this sounds a little interesting.’ So never say never. I definitely think that’s a fun opportunity, and it kind of goes hand in hand with what I’m doing, especially with the ring shape. As you know there’s no such thing as being in shape like it is in the ring. You can run on a treadmill, you can do as much hit training, it’s just — nothing is like being in a ring. Like the cardio shape that you have to be in the ring is — nothing compares to it.”

You can check out Elegance’s comments in the video below.

