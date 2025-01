TNA Wrestling star Ash By Elegance participated in a virtual signing with Highspots, where she talked about a number of topics including how she should still be the WWE 24/7 Champion.

Ash By Elegance said, “It should be me because the title didn’t make it into the trash when they tried to get rid of the title. Nikki Cross tried to throw it into the trash can, and it didn’t go in. So I’m still the champion, technically. [laughs]”



