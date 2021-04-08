Ashland Craft Announced For “America The Beautiful” Performance At WrestleMania 37

Country music artist Ashland Craft will perform “America The Beautiful” to kick off Night Two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday.

WWE and People just announced that the breakout singer will perform “America The Beautiful” to begin the final night of WrestleMania 37. Craft was recently featured on CMT’s “Next Women of Country Class of 2021” and was a Top 10 Finalist on The Voice.

WWE previously announced that singer Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beautiful” to kick off WrestleMania 37 Night One on Saturday.