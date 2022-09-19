Assault Case Against Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) Appears to Have Been Dropped

According to court records, the case against Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream), in which he was charged with battery and trespassing on a property on 8/20, appears to have been dropped, PWInsider reports. The charges against him included trespassing on the property and committing an act that caused physical injury.

TMZ had previously reported that Clark got into a fight with a gym employee in Orlando after being asked to leave an area that was about to be cleaned. The employee had asked Clark to leave the area.

The employee reported that Clark was “irate and argumentative” toward them, which led to a fight, during which Clark allegedly bit the employee and threatened to kill him. It has been reported that the man had teeth marks on the left side of his chest, close to his armpit.

Clark entered a not guilty plea and posted a $1,200 bond.

It would appear that this matter has been resolved at this point.