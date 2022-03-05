Asuka Addresses Reports That She Is Cleared To Wrestle Again

During the week, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that Asuka is ready to go after recovering from shoulder surgery and she will be back once WWE “has a plan in place for her.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also noted that Asuka is “now cleared to return” in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

On Saturday morning, Asuka replied to a tweet about her reportedly being cleared by asking “Am I medically cleared?🤔” Asuka also tweeted the following: “Let me know the percentage of news rumors that are correct.” A fan wrote that he was glad to hear Asuka is “feeling all healed up” and Asuka replied with “not yet…😢”

Am I medically cleared?🤔 https://t.co/hRoVPfmm5l — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2022

Let me know the percentage of news rumors that are correct. pic.twitter.com/59MnYFvKDv — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2022