Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She Will Return Amid Rumors of Her WWE Return

This week, Asuka has made fans talk about her social media activity as she continues to tease a darker character on WWE television.

After losing on WWE RAW, Asuka teased returning to her old gimmick in Japan, where she was known as Kana.

Flair has also recently teased a return to WWE on social media. Flair shared a photo of her ring boots on Instagram and was later seen training in the ring. WWE is making creative plans for Flair’s return, as previously reported.

Asuka shared another Instagram post, to which Flair replied with a slew of emojis. “@wwe_asuka I miss fighting you empress…. #iron .”

Asuka replied to Flair, “@charlottewwe I miss you. When are you coming back? I wonder where I will be when you come back here…”