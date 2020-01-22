Asuka At Location of Shooting In Las Vegas

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

8newsnow.com is reporting that there was an apparent shooting at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas, NV with three people being injured. According to the report, a group of juveniles got into an argument which led to one person pulling out a gun and firing it into the crowd.

Asuka wrote on Twitter that she was at the location during the time of the shooting:

