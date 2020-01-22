Asuka At Location of Shooting In Las Vegas

8newsnow.com is reporting that there was an apparent shooting at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas, NV with three people being injured. According to the report, a group of juveniles got into an argument which led to one person pulling out a gun and firing it into the crowd.
Asuka wrote on Twitter that she was at the location during the time of the shooting:
I just escaped!
There was a scream in front of me at #FashionShowMall. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me.
