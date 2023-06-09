Asuka Being Presented With New WWE Women’s Championship On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has announced that Asuka will receive a new Women’s Championship belt during tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Despite being on the SmackDown roster, Asuka enters the show as the RAW Women’s Champion.

At Night of Champions last month, Asuak ended Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Champion reign. Belair was the RAW Women’s Champion at the time of the Draft, and Rhea Ripley was the SmackDown Women’s Champion. They have since switched brands.

“Tonight on SmackDown, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will have a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation,” WWE announced. “The WWE Universe will be waiting with bated breath to see how Asuka reacts and what the new design looks like.”

The following is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

* Jey Uso makes his choice about whether he’s siding with Jimmy Uso or Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Michin

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* Asuka to be presented with new WWE Women’s Championship