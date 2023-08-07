Asuka, Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair Make History At WWE SummerSlam

This year’s WWE SummerSlam PLE featured several top matches from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, including Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event.

A notable moment was Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair in a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship, where Belair went over to win the title.

Following the match, Bayley attacked Asuka and Flair, while IYO SKY attacked Belair and cashed the MITB briefcase. SKY won the title with a moonsault finisher.

Following SummerSlam, WWE could take several different paths, with Asuka and Belair demanding a rematch or possibly another triple threat match before September’s Payback PLE.

According to WrestleOps, Asuka, Flair, and Belair made history at the event by competing in the longest Women’s match in the PPV’s history, which lasted more than 20 minutes.