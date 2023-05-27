Asuka Crowned New WWE RAW Women’s Champion At Night Of Champions

Asuka has been crowned the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to win the RAW Women’s Title at today’s WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Asuka failed her first mist attempt, but then used the mist all over her fingers to block the KOD and blind Belair. Asuka then knocked Belair out with two kicks to secure the victory.

This is Asuka’s third reign as the red brand champion. Belair began her first reign on April 2, 2022, when she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She held the title for a record-breaking 419 days.

