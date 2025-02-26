Asuka Fires Back At Fan Criticism About One Of Her WWE NXT Matches

WWE star Asuka recently took to Twitter/X to reflect on her 2016 NXT TakeOver match against Mickie James, calling it “really great.” However, one fan responded with criticism, sharing a Cagematch.net rating and dismissing the bout as “boilerplate hardcam WWE slop.” The fan went on to suggest that real great women’s wrestling is in Japan and that if Asuka had wrestled the match in Stardom, it could have been “something special.”

Asuka didn’t hold back in her response, firing back at the fan’s reliance on ratings and outside opinions:

“Do you really let worthless, garbage reviews dictate your choices? Be it games or cars, reviews mean nothing. There’s nothing more pathetic than surrendering your own judgment to someone else’s opinion 😂. Take full control of your own thoughts.”

Asuka’s reply highlights her disdain for subjective ratings and her belief that fans should form their own opinions instead of relying on aggregated reviews. Despite some critics downplaying the match, her NXT TakeOver bout with Mickie James was widely praised at the time and remains one of her standout performances from her NXT run.

Asuka also wrote the following messages:

“If you can’t take the initiative and own your own thoughts, that’s just pathetic. Stop letting other people’s worthless opinions influence you. Even those so-called experts are just nerds like you, no different at all.”

“Every now and then, I check out something with high reviews just to see, and I always end up thinking, ‘Seriously? This? No way.’ The gap between the reviews and reality is so ridiculous that I can barely hold back my laughter—it’s almost tear-worthy 😭😭😭”

“If I wrestled just to please the reviews, every match would end up feeling like industrial waste. I don’t think people really want mass-produced, uniform matches. I want to enjoy a terrible match for the mess that it is, and when a match is truly great, I want to experience it as the masterpiece it deserves to be. Either way, love is what matters.”

This isn’t the first time Asuka has clapped back at critics online. She has a history of defending herself, her career, and the women’s wrestling division from unfair comparisons or dismissive takes.

Regardless of differing opinions, Asuka remains one of the most dominant and decorated wrestlers in WWE history, having held multiple championships across NXT, Raw, SmackDown, and Japan.

Her message is clear: fans should trust their own opinions rather than blindly follow ratings or reviews.