Asuka Injury Update, More On Matt Riddle & Bianca Belair Attending Raw

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka is expected to be able to wrestle in Sunday’s RAW Women’s Elimination Chamber match with Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Natalya, according to F4Wonline.com. Asuka was pulled from last night’s RAW match with Baszler, replaced by partner Kairi Sane, due to a left wrist sprain. She reportedly suffered that injury at a WWE Supershow live event over the weekend.

– As noted, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and Bianca Belair were in attendance for Monday’s RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. F4Wonline.com reports that Belair was there to see her husband, Montez Ford, win the RAW Tag Team Titles with partner Angelo Dawkins. Riddle was there for “unrelated business” but there’s no word yet on what that is.