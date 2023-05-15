Asuka Internally Listed As The Top Female Heel On WWE SmackDown, Top Faces And Heels Revealed

Since the WWE Draft, there have been many changes to television programming. This week marked the debut of the new talent rosters for RAW and SmackDown.

Additionally, the company began new storylines ahead of the Night of Champions premium live event, which will take place on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Asuka challenging Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is one of the new programs. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka turned heel by interrupting and spitting mist in Belair’s face on SmackDown.

The top female babyfaces on the internal SmackDown roster as listed by PWInsider Elite are:

Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair

Shotzi

Zelina Vega

Mia Yim

Aliyah

The list of heels include the following:

Asuka

Bayley

Lacey Evans

Scarlett

B Fab

Tamina

In the cases of Scarlett and Tamina, it’s interesting to note that they hardly wrestle, much less on television. Scarlett is primarily used as Karrion Kross’manager.

Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 while taking a break, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. When she will return to television is unknown.