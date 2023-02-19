Asuka Makes History at WWE Elimination Chamber

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday night, Asuka defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Carmella to earn the right to face WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

At the show, Asuka made history by becoming the first female wrestler to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Elimination Chamber matches. Only four other WWE superstars have done so: John Cena, Randy Orton, Edge, and Brock Lesnar.

Asuka won Money in the Bank in 2020, when it was held at WWE Headquarters during the COVID-19 pandemic. She didn’t cash in the briefcase because Becky Lynch gave it to her after she revealed she was pregnant.

Asuka also won the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018, but fell short of challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.