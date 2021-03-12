Asuka Reportedly Suffered A Concussion From Baszler Kick

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE RAW women’s champion Asuka lost a tooth due to a kick from Shayna Baszler on the February 22nd episode of RAW. Asuka has not appeared on RAW since the incident.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Asuka also suffered a concussion in addition to losing a tooth. Asuka’s status for Wrestlemania 37 is currently up in the air but the belief is that she will defend her title against Charlotte Flair at the PPV if she is cleared in time. Meltzer wrote that “there’s enough time left that she probably would be back for Mania but that’s not a sure thing.”