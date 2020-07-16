Asuka Says She’s Interested In Facing Kairi Sane After Her Feud With Sasha Banks

Current WWE RAW women’s champion Asuka commented on wanting to face Kairi Sane after she beats Sasha Banks at Sunday night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, during a recent interview with talkSPORT. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the moment where she became champion: “It was a total surprise, a huge surprise. It really was so special and I’m so happy. Happy I won the title, happy for Becky. It was a great moment I felt lucky to share.”

On wanting to face Kairi Sane after beating Sasha Banks: “Kairi is very important to me. I have fun teaming up with her very much. She brings out the best in me. We have helped and encouraged each other, so when I am finished with Sasha, I want to face Kairi next! Kairi and I have never faced each other in WWE or in Japan or anywhere else, ever! So that match would be really special.”