Asuka Shoots Down Rumors That She’s Asked For Her WWE Release

Despite recent rumors that Asuka is seeking her release from WWE, she is committed to the company.

Asuka, formerly Kana, joined WWE in 2015 and has held the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women’s Championships, as well as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The only woman to win a Royal Rumble match, a Money in the Bank Ladder match, and an Elimination Chamber match is the Japanese Superstar.

In response to a rumor that she had requested her release from WWE, Asuka tweeted, “Is this world full of lies? Or is it full of sh*t?”

Asuka hasn’t competed on WWE TV since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

You can check out her tweet below: