Asuka Teases Returning To Japan Following Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Loss To Bianca Belair

WWE RAW Women’s champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Asuka during the WWE WrestleMania 39 PLE.

Fans noticed Asuka’s 0-5 record at WrestleMania, and when someone tweeted it to her, she responded with the following message, “I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE?

Now I need the power of your anger. Let’s bring chaos to the boring Women’s Division with me💩. Let’s bring chaos to the Women’s Division, let’s bring chaos to the WWE!”

You can check out her tweet below: