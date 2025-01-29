Asuka Warns Fans Against Romantic Advances, Consults Police Over Safety Concerns

WWE star Asuka, who has been absent from in-ring action for several months, recently addressed fans on Twitter/X regarding unwanted romantic attention.

She firmly stated:

“I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me. There is no possibility for anyone to interfere in my private life.”

Asuka also urged fans to refrain from developing romantic feelings for her, emphasizing:

“Please don’t have romantic feelings for me. It’s meaningless—100% pointless.”

Expressing concerns for her safety, she revealed that she has already contacted the authorities:

“I’ve been feeling in danger recently. I’ve consulted the police. At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel like something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond.”