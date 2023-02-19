Asuka Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber, New WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Confirmed

Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and will face RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.
Asuka won the Women’s Chamber Match to become the new #1 contender to Belair for a title match at WrestleMania 39 at Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella were also in the Chamber.
The Women’s Chamber began with Natalya and Liv Morgan fighting, and ended with Asuka defeating Carmella to take the victory. Rodriguez eliminated Cross first, followed by a double submission from Asuka and Natalya to eliminate Morgan. For the third elimination, Carmella pinned Natalya, and then Carmella pinned Raquel. Carmella was submitted by Asuka to secure the WrestleMania title shot.
Click here for WWE Elimination Chamber results. Here are highlights from the match:
