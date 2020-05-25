Asuka Work Out Video, Segment For WWE’s The Bump, WWE Viewership Note

– RAW Women’s Champion Asuka posted this video to her personal YouTube account, featuring her no-gym full body workout. Asuka noted that she’s still unable to use a public gym due to the coronavirus pandemic, so she created a workout using whatever she could find. The RAW champ continues to produce some of the most unique YouTube content out of all the Superstars who have their own channels.

– WWE stock updates will resume tomorrow due to the Memorial Day holiday. The final WWE SmackDown viewership from Friday is also delayed until Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday. This week’s RAW viewership will be delayed until Wednesday.

– WWE NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will appear on WWE’s The Bump this Wednesday morning for a “Breakfast with The Garganos” segment, as seen in the exchange below. Matt Riddle will also be on The Bump this week.