At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE

During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts.

According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new information relates to the ongoing situation. It was noted that WWE only contacted individuals who had previously collaborated with Triple H in some capacity.

Several AEW wrestlers disclosed the information to the company, which then forwarded the legal letter to Stephanie, Khan, and Triple H.

Meltzer went on to say that “at least one person” had asked for his release, but that request was denied because “the person has a long time left on his deal.”

It is unknown who this wrestler is due to the fact that Khan has hired a number of former WWE superstars who previously collaborated with Triple H in NXT.