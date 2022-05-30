Athena and Stokely Hathaway Debut At AEW Double Or Nothing

At AEW Double Or Nothing, Jade Cargill put her TBS Championship on the line against Anna Jay.
This was Jay’s best match. The Baddies and Mark Sterling both tried to get in the way. Sterling snuck a crutch into the ring, which he handed to Jay. Jay took advantage of it and came close to winning the match.
Jay got away from Cardgill’s finishing a few times. She imprisoned the Queen Slayer. Stokely Hathaway made his debut and created a distraction so Jade could win. Kris Statlander faced off with Jade before Athena (Ember Moon) walked out and made her debut for the company.
Tony Khan confirmed that both Hathaway and Athena are “All Elite.”
