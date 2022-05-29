Athena Appearing On ‘MasterChef’ With WWE Stars

On June 2nd, some recognizable names will appear as special guests on FOX’s “MasterChef Junior,” as Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, will appear with WWE stars The Miz and Natalya.

The show was filmed when Athena was still signed to WWE; this shows how long ago it was taped and waiting to air. She was released from WWE in November 2021. The following is the show’s promotional release:

Junior Edition: The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring; the winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match; in the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes.