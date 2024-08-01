Athena Comments On Being ROH Women’s World Champion For 600 Days

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and commented on reaching 600 days as champion.
Athena wrote, “@ringofhonor Forever can be a long time… Bwahahaha Happy 600 days to me !!! #ForeverROHChamp #MinionOverlord #FallenGoddess #TheInspiration #TheRealAlpha #ROHGATEKEEPER”
Athena won the title in December 2022 at Final Battle in Arlington, Texas.
You can check out Athena’s post below.
