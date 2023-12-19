Athena Comments On Her Ring Gear At ROH’s Final Battle PPV

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena successfully defended her ROH Women’s World Title in the main event of last Friday’s Final Battle PPV. Immediately following the show, Athena took part in the ROH Final Battle media scrum to talk about a number of topics including how she came up with her ring gear for the matchup.

Athena said, “When I found out my nose was broken, that was definitely a crazy situation because I was like, oh crap, I can’t wear this mask over a mask. Then I tried to order the other Bane mask from the movie, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that one. That defeats the purpose of the venom pack, come on.’ So then it became, ‘Well, I’m just gonna cut this as far up as I can and just hope it stays,’ and that’s what it came down to. I kind of just finagled that, had to get a sewing machine out, and just figured it out the rest of the way.”

She also talked about how she always wanted to do the Bane cosplay because she is a massive Batman man and how she felt like it worked perfectly with everything going on with her storyline with Billie Starkz.

“But I’m really glad I finally got to do it. It’s an entrance piece that I wanted to do forever because I’m a massive Batman man, and Bane is one of my favorite…comic book Bane is one of my favorites. Tom Hardy’s great and all, but gotta get the comic book Bane. But I was very excited to finally be able to do that cosplay, especially for an entrance because I felt like it worked with everything going on with the story.”

You can check out Athena’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)