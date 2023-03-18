Athena Issues Challenge To Defend Her Championship At ROH Supercard Of Honor

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena has issued a challenge for a title match at Supercard of Honor.

Backstage on this week’s ROH TV, Athena challenged Yuka Sakazaki to a title match at Supercard of Honor. Athena bullied Nair and claimed Sakazaki is afraid after ramming her leg into the steel ring steps. Sakazaki has continued wrestling in Japan because she is afraid to return to the United States to face her, according to Athena. You can watch the promo below.

This will be Sakazaki and Athena’s first singles match, but they fought at the January 25 AEW Dark: Elevation tapings in Lexington, KY, when Sakazaki and Skye Blue defeated Athena and Diamante.

On next week’s TV show, ROH will most likely officially announce Sakazaki vs. Athena for Supercard of Honor.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will take place on Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

The current announced card, as well as the aforementioned promo is below:

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA