Athena On Ronda Rousey: “I Would Love To Have A Singles Match With Her”

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena recently spoke with Stephanie Chase on a number of topics including possibly facing former WWE star Ronda Rousey in a one-on-one match.

Athena said, “I would love to have a singles match with her, to be honest with you.” “It’s something we’ve talked about, we joke about. But at the same time, I think she just wanted to have fun, and she wanted to know that pro wrestling can be fun. Because at the same time, when you’re doing live TV, no matter what banner you’re under, it’s work. You’re a constant professional. When you go to the indies, it’s fun. Then, when Tony presented the match, she had fun doing TV.”

“So, I definitely think we’ll see her back, maybe down the road, maybe a year from now, two years, or whatever. Whenever she wants it. If I get a random text message, ‘Hey, girl, let’s go,’ I mean, we’ll see what happens. I’ll never say never. I know she’ll never say never. So we’ll just see what happens.”

You can check out Athena’s comments in the video below.

