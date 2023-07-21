Athena On Unifying AEW, ROH & TBS Titles, All-Women’s ROH & AEW PPV

Athena recently spoke with Steve Fall of “The Ten Count” for an in-depth interview to promote her title defense against Willow Nightingale at tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, “The Fallen Goddess” spoke about a potential all-women’s ROH and AEW co-promoted mega event, as well as possibly unifying the AEW, ROH and TBS Women’s Championships.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On an all-women’s event by AEW and ROH: “That’s the cool thing with Tony Khan; anything is a possibility. You never know what’s going on in his crazy head. I know that every time any woman from the AEW locker room, the ROH locker room, we’re going out there to prove a point that we deserve the position we’re put in. The fans are loving it, it’s our heart put on a platter. Of course, that would be the ultimate goal, to do an all-women’s pay-per-view with Ring of Honor and AEW. That is the ultimate goal down the road. I know every locker room across the board; Collision, Dynamite, Rampage, Ring of Honor, that’s something we all want, it’s just a matter of time.”

On potentially unifying the AEW, TBS, and ROH women’s championship together: “Let’s be honest, if I’m in the mix, whether it be Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, whoever is AEW Champion or TBS Champion, I’m down for that fight and I will take all the belts. I’ll be a belt collector. I’ve never done that. Let me write that on my bucket list. Triple champ.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.