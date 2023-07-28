Athena Reacts To Being Ranked No. 1 By PWI’s Women’s Top 10 Weekly

“Bout damn time!”

This was the reaction to “The Fallen Goddess” finally topping Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s “Weekly Women’s Top 10” list.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena tops the list for the first time this week after defeating Willow Nightingale in the main event of the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 pay-per-view.

Reacting to the news, Athena took to Twitter to comment.

“Well well well … Bout damn time,” she began. “Looks like we have our fair share of minions over at the PWI!”

Athena continued, “In all seriousness, thank you for the recognition – your #ForeverROHChamp. Athena.”