Athena Says She Suffers From P.T.S.D. Due To Her Time In WWE

Athena recently appeared as a guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Fallen Goddess” spoke about having PTSD from her run in WWE and reflected on joining All Elite Wrestling as a babyface.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics.

On her AEW debut one year ago and how she entered the promotion as a babyface: “When I full boar got here (AEW), I was still the good guy, I still had a couple of really good promos in there with Jade (Cargill) and then it became, okay, thank you for that. We’ll call you when we have something but, here’s Dark and then it became, okay — the entire time I was like, what can I do? And I just felt lost for a while. I was like, no one’s telling me I’m doing a bad job. Everyone’s like, ‘You’re great! You’re doing great!’ And I was like, why? What is happening? And it’s almost a little bit of that WWE P.T.S.D. that seeps in of like, am I gonna be in catering for four months? Oh my God!”

On how she loves that whenever she comes to work she gets a chance to wrestle: “The benefit is I love the fact that when I come to work, I always have something to do whether it’d be Dark, Dark: Elevation, Rampage, whatever. I love that about this job because I don’t know if I can mentally come to work and not do anything. That would probably kill me more than anything else.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.