Athena To Defend ROH Women’s Title At MLP: Forged In Excellence 2024

Athena will be defending the ROH Women’s World Championship outside of Ring Of Honor next month.

She has been announced for a title defense against former TNA Wrestling star Gisele Shaw at the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro in October.

Scheduled for the second night of the two-night shows on October 19 and October 20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Athena vs. Gisele Shaw joins previously announced bouts that include Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey (night one) and Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander (night two).

Also set to work the shows on 10/19 and 10/20 are Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne.