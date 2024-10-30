Athena vs. Abadon In Halloween Ring Of Horror Women’s Title Match Set For 10/31

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

A title match has been announced as the first official match announced by Ring Of Honor for this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.

On Wednesday morning, ROH Wrestling announced a special Halloween Ring Of Horror match for the ROH Women’s Championship, with Athena defending against Abadon.

The bout is currently the only match officially advertised by ROH for the October 31 episode of the weekly Thursday night program.

