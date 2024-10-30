Athena vs. Abadon In Halloween Ring Of Horror Women’s Title Match Set For 10/31

A title match has been announced as the first official match announced by Ring Of Honor for this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.
On Wednesday morning, ROH Wrestling announced a special Halloween Ring Of Horror match for the ROH Women’s Championship, with Athena defending against Abadon.
The bout is currently the only match officially advertised by ROH for the October 31 episode of the weekly Thursday night program.
It all comes down to this!
The challenger @abadon_AEW will face the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG in a Halloween Ring of Horror Match!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/6Kf5bNC17R
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 30, 2024